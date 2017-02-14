Why Your Business will flourish with a Managed WordPress Hosting

After only five months of setting up my new website, I was highly impressed with the amount of revenue it was generating and the huge traffic I was receiving. I was extremely satisfied with my blog’s current status given that it attracted nearly 5000 visitors per day.

However, things started going astray to the extent that I started receiving email alerts from my host provider that there were several attempted hacks. As if that wasn’t enough, I also received emails from my die-hard visitors who claimed that they often experienced slow page loads when they were at my site.

I wondered what could have caused the sudden problem that came out of nowhere. I consulted with several tech-savvy personnel and that’s when I realised the importance of WordPress hosting.

A Look at the WordPress Hosting Platform

WordPress platform has gained popularity amongst various webmasters to the extent that some people specialise in offering services that are specially designed for the platform.

Actually, you will save yourself from the technical aspects of managing your site if you utilise the WordPress hosting situation. Some of the tasks that you will free yourself from when using this platform include: dealing with the scalability of the site, the speed of the site, the security of the site, the uptime of the site, backing up data on a daily basis and updating the website with the latest version of WordPress.

Having a good WordPress host is very advantageous because it gives you the chance to work on your blog’s growth instead of focusing on the technical problems.

You can run many blogs with the same support team, no matter what type of website is being created. They offer a timely fix to all the technical issues that need their attention. The people who have spared some time to learning WordPress enjoy premium support from the best managed WordPress hosts.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Managed WordPress Hosting

Basically, you will need to make some clear decisions before opting for managed WordPress hosting. You should take note that there are advantages and a few disadvantages that you will encounter when working with a managed WordPress host specialist.

The Advantages:

One of the cool benefits that come with a managed WordPress hosting is that you get servers that are mainly channelled towards WordPress websites. Therefore, you don’t need to worry about overloading your web bandwidth or cache. Your website will always perform efficiently at a fast and speed.

In addition, you will experience maximum stability and safety with a good WordPress managed host on your side.

You just need the right managed host behind the wheel to create almost impenetrable levels of security using WordPress. When you put this in place, you can be assured of securing your proprietary intellectual property on your web control panel and your website.

With managed WordPress hosting, you don’t have to worry about hackers and malware attacking your website because they will be consistently blocked from bringing damage to your site.

Unlike other web hosting services, you will receive expert support from WordPress support team. You will get a team that understands your website and how to tackle the issues that negatively affects your site’s performance. Your data will always be intact, thanks to the advantage of daily backups. In addition, your problems will be solved much faster and you can restore your website to a previous version easily.

You will not experience downtime even if you get large influxes of web traffic at once. That means that your customers can enjoy the full performance of your website all the time. The best part is that the best web development tools in the world will always be at your fingertips when you choose managed WordPress hosting. Staging area and version control tools will be easily accessible alongside other important tools.

The Disadvantages:

“As much as WordPress hosting comes with its benefits, there are a few drawbacks that you should know. As compared to other managed web hosting services, managed WordPress hosting stands as one of the most expensive web hosts available in the tech market” – Brendan from www.openhost.co.nz In most cases, small businesses don’t get enough profits from the monthly cost of a managed hosting.

You are more likely to experience problems when you are using a managed WordPress hosting if your website is not based on a WordPress platform. This is because the server architecture is customised to favour only WordPress platform.

When you use managed WordPress host, there will be certain limitations on plug-ins.

CONCLUSION

Given that the disadvantages do not outweigh the advantages, many webmasters will prefer moving to managed WordPress hosting when their current host gives them hard time managing their website. It is certainly advisable to seek the services of a reliable web host if the consistency and safety of your website are beyond the control of your existing web host.

Category: Business