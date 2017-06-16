Wildlife Park Welcomes Its First Ever Porcupine Twins

A wildlife park is celebrating the arrival of porcupine TWINS - its first in 47 YEARS of being open.

The as-yet-unnamed and unsexed twins were born in March this year to first-time mother Stempu and father Prickle, who were introduced in October 2016.

SWNS_TWIN_PRICKS_04And staff at Cotswold Wildlife Park in Burford, Oxon say the porcupettes are doing ‘really well’ and are ‘perfect miniature versions’ of their parents.

Spokesman Chris Kibbey said: “Keepers were delighted to recently discover little porcupettes running around the enclosure.

SWNS_TWIN_PRICKS_20“The twins have already developed their mother’s habit of stamping their feet, indicating their frustration at keepers disturbing them.

“Four-year-old Stempu is notorious for that and has been protecting her first litter with great ferocity – she and Prickle are proving to be formidable parents.”

Mr Kibbey added that the babies were born around Guinea Pig-sized with a full set of quills, which immediately after birth began to harden in the air and become prickly.

