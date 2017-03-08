Woman Fundraising To Get A New Nose For Her Dog

A kind woman named ‘Comfort’ has launched an appeal to raise money so she can get plastic surgery for her dog – that has no nose.

Kate Comfort fell in love with collie-cross Bonnie – who was found on a railway track with a missing leg, no tail and no front half of her muzzle.

Bonnie’s injuries were so severe vets reckon she was struck by a train just days after being born.

But pretty 26-year-old Kate reckons Bonnie suffered injuries at the hands of a cruel person, and is desperate to do whatever she can to help the lively dog – dubbed ‘The Ugliest Dog in Britain’ because of her ruined face.

Kate brought rescue pup Bonnie home to Snowdown, Kent, after the three-legged dog was brought over from Romania by charity Beacon Animal Rescue.

Her local vets in Canterbury told Kate they think the horrific injuries may have been inflicted by a person, so now Kate is trying to raise £6,500 to pay for life-changing surgery for the pup.

She said: “Bonnie was presumed to have been hit by a train but our vet told us that it could have been caused by a human.

“In Romania, where she was found, people apparently burn dogs’ noses to make them better guard dogs.

“When I saw Bonnie I just had to bring her home.

“People were saying put her down, it’ll be kinder. It’s really upsetting.

“If only they could see her now and see how happy she is.”

Dementia support worker Kate took in Bonnie from the Beacon Animal Rescue Centre in Canterbury, adding to three dogs she has already rescued.

Bonnie’s owner Kate is raising money to help fund an operation which will give her a prosthetic leg and nose – but the leg is most important because her stump still causes her much pain.

The surgery on her face will involve removing some of her teeth and pulling the skin over the top of her mouth – and a plastic nose.

Kate said: “Some of the kids can get a bit freaked out when I’m walking her.

“People and children think she looks aggressive. One time this guy said to me ‘get her away from me, she’s ugly’.

“But luckily more people are sympathetic.

“I don’t care about how she looks and neither does my husband, Ross, but raising this money will really benefit her.”

Kate, who adopted two-year-old Bonnie last summer, has so far raised £1,700, but she is far short of the £6,500 target.

To donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/BonnieFund

Category: News