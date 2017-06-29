Woman Headbutted While Trying To Break Up Drunken Argument Left With Shocking Injuries

These shocking pictures show the appalling injuries a woman suffered as she tried to intervene in a drunken argument – and was headbutted by her friend’s partner.

Sharon Dean has been left unable to see out of her left eye following the attack – while the man, Paul Perry, has been given a 12 week suspended sentence for the incident.

The 48-year-old mum-of-two said Perry, 51, also bit her partner, Daniel Digby, 66, when he attempted to restrain him during the argument in the early hours of Monday morning (26 June).

Speaking about Perry’s sentence, which was handed to him at Hull Magistrates’ Court, East Yorks., Ms Dean said she was appalled.

She said: “People get so much worse for speeding offences. He did this and it’s like they’re not that bothered.

“I am going to lose two weeks wages and be left scarred. They haven’t addressed my loss of earnings.”

Describing the incident, Ms Dean explained she and Mr Digby had visited her friends house in Hull, East Yorks., for drinks on Sunday night when the drunk argument broke out.

She said: “We had a few drinks, it was jolly into the early hours. I could hear my friend’s partner getting into an argument so I hung around.

“I tried to intervene and he head-butted me. He was massive, like 6ft 6, and it felt like I went in and out of consciousness.

“I was covered in blood and had to go to hospital.

“I got two big cuts on my eye and it didn’t stop bleeding until about 4.30pm on Monday afternoon.”

Mr Digby attempted to restrain Perry and pull him outside but Perry bit “a big chunk out of his arm”.

Mr Digby said: “I came downstairs and it was like a bloodbath. I tried to restrain him and get him in a headlock and that’s when he bit me.

“I was drenched in Sharon’s blood.”

Ms Dean, a sales assistant, is now worried about the lasting impact of the injury and how it will affect her work.

She said: “I can’t drive for a while now, and I’m in quite a new job so I’m really worried it will affect that.

“I have to return to hospital when my eye can be opened and I will lose two weeks earnings at least because I can’t work.

“I’m still in a lot of pain and feel nauseous and dizzy.”

She added: “I think the worst thing out of this is that Daniel now has to cook.”

Perry admitted assault and was handed a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, at Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday (June 27).

Mr Digby, a retired engineer, added: “I think it is a bit strange that no compensation has been paid.

“Sharon is now scarred, she is not the fighting type at all and all she tried to do was stop the fight.”

A Humberside Police spokesman confirmed they attended the incident in the early hours of Monday morning. They said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance at Northolmby Street in Howden shortly after 1.30am on June 26.

“51-year-old Paul Perry of Northolmby Street has been charged with assault and appeared at Hull Magistrates Court.”

