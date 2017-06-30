Woman Hits Out After Yobs ‘Colour In’ Her Cat With Green Marker Pen

A cat owner has hit out after yobs graffiti-ed on her ginger and white cat – by COLOURING in his white bits.

Annie Richards, 27, was shocked to discover her cat Harry, who is just one years old, had been coloured in by a green marker pen.

Annie said: “Someone has held my cat down to do this.

“I can see why this would be funny to most but I’ve not had him long and someone has held him down to “graffiti” on him.

“This is a very cruel act, it may be youths showing off to friends, or vicious dog baiters.

“This has put us all on edge, worrying every time we let Harry out. My heart is racing, I’m mad and sickened.

“If this was dog baiters he’s got away. If it’s kids, shame on you.

“All the right people have been informed. I’m still not ruling out the fact he may have been targeted by dog baiters.

“Either way who ever has done it, is a sick individual, and I will be keeping him in inside.”

Annie, from Morecambe, Lancashire, contacted the RSPCA straight away, who advised her to wash away the green felt tip and take Harry to a vet if she became concerned.

The green felt tip was on his face and body but poor Harry’s owner says it eventually did wash off.

Annie, a craft business owner, said: “He is very friendly and trusted whoever he went up to.

“I know another lady whose cat came in graffiti-ed with the same green marker pen.

“My next door neighbour’s cat has been missing for a month. It’s worrying as there are lots of cats in the area.

“I’ve also spoken to Cats Protection and will be getting in touch with the police, as apparently this is a dog baiters mark. Harry is still missing his red collar with blue bones on it.

“I’m unsure if it is dog baiters but I don’t want to rule anything out.

“You just don’t know.”

Category: News