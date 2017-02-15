Woman Left Shell-Shocked After Cracking Open Egg To Find 25 Million-To-One Triple Yolker

A woman was left shell-shocked after beating odds of 25 million to one – by cracking open a TRIPLE yolk egg.

Lisa Wilson, 47, discovered her mini miracle while making egg and bacon butties for her and husband Anthony, 52, on Sunday (12/2) morning.

The insurance underwriter, who picked it up from Attfields Farm Shop in Whetstone, Leics., said the rest of the eggs were double yolkers but she was stunned when she found a triple one.

She said: “We were preparing breakfast on Sunday morning. When my partner was cracking the eggs open he said he’d got a triple yolker. We couldn’t believe it, I still can’t.

“I’ve never known anyone to have a triple yolker. We then cracked another three eggs into the pan and each one was a double yolk.

“I’ve heard quite a few people have a box with half a dozen double yolks in, but never a triple yolker like this. I took a picture straight away.

“I buy the extra large eggs and we’ve had plenty of double yolkers before from the farm shop. I’ve been buying my eggs from there for a few years.

“I let Anthony eat the one with the triple yolker.

“I’d sooner have won the lottery, but you can’t have it all ways.”

Paul Attfield, who owns the farm shop with brother Christopher, said: “I saw a picture of a triple yolker in a frying pan a few years ago, but I’ve never seen one myself.

“A lot of our extra large eggs do have double yolks, but it’s good to hear about this one.”

Tim Daniels, of Poultrykeeper.com, said: “Double or triple yolk eggs are usually found in young pullets around 20 to 28 weeks old.

“The probability of finding a multi-yolk egg is estimated (by the British Egg Information Service) at one in 1,000 overall but that drops to 1 in 100 for these young pullets.

“Since commercial farms have flocks of the same age hens, you may just be lucky enough to get several double yolk eggs in the same box… but that’s pretty rare!

“Even more rare is an egg with more than two yolks. Triple yolkers occur from time to time and, in fact, it’s possible to get more yolks in an egg.

“The most yolks ever found in an egg was nine. Imagine that.”

Category: News