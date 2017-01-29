Woman Shames Conning Ex On Facebook As Warning – And Discovers Other Victims

A woman shamed a fraudster ex-lover on Facebook – and was stunned when others shared bitter experiences of the same man.

Catherine Blackett, 22, put photos of charmer Thomas Raven on the social media site as a warning after he racked up huge debts in her name.

Raven – 20 years her senior – fraudulently opened up store cards in her name after they split.

Catherine was furious that he escaped with only a caution after a police probe, despite admitting fraud and forgery.

So she uploaded two pictures of him onto Facebook and advised women to “be aware” of the bit-part actor, adding: “He’ll bleed you dry.”

She wrote: “I know posting this won’t benefit me, I’ve already lost my fight with him but I hate the thought of him getting away with it again.”

To her amazement others replied in a similar vein – with one calling Raven a “douche” and another saying she wished she had never met him.

Catherine, of Somercotes, Derbys, said: “I wanted to warn others and I am so glad I did.”

Her story comes as a new report warns of record numbers of people falling victim to fraud via online dating.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau says 4,000 people reported scams totalling £40million in 2016.

Catherine first met Raven, who has appeared in a number of TV shows and films including Highlander and The Good Samaritan, after he messaged her via Facebook.

They had a whirlwind romance and she left the home she shared with an ex to move in with him.

But things went wrong when she became concerned he was buying things for himself on their credit card which was supposed to be used for emergencies.

She said: “He told me he’d pay it back and not to make a big deal.”

Catherine then discovered Raven had bought her Christmas presents – plus gifts for his kids – on the same credit card.

But worse was to come after they broke up and she was contacted by companies seeking payment on store cards taken out in her name.

Following her warning about Raven on Facebook another woman, Debbie Mason, said: “I wish I’d never met him. My advice to anyone is stay away.”

Another ex added: “I always knew there was something off about him.”

Last month Raven received a caution at Ripley police station relating to two cards he opened after the break-up.

He insisted: “I am not a bad person. She’s just bitter and it all spiralled out of control.”

He declined to comment when challenged about the other women.

