Woman Transformed Body From Super-Skinny To Bodybuilder – By Drinking 30 Egg Whites A DAY

A bodybuilder who used to dodge the gym has transformed her body from super-skinny to incredibly fit – by drinking 30 EGG WHITES a day.

Pamela Hunt, 51, wasn’t interested in hitting the gym until she moved to Spain and fell in love with a personal trainer, Ray, 59, now her fiance.

Naturally-slim Pamela envied his super-buff body and while she started hitting the gym she found she was shedding body fat – but not bulking up.

Gym owner Ray suggested she try downing egg whites – which Pamela had to mix with banana protein powder to make them easier to swallow.

Her unusual diet has seen her transform from a super-slim size six to a muscly size 12 – and gain a STONE in pure muscle, going from 59kg to 65kg.

And proud Pamela from Newmarket, Suffolk says her incredible transformation is only 20% to do with exercise – and 80% due to the 30 eggs whites she downs every day.

She said: “The strength I have now is just mindblowing.

“When Ray first suggested the egg whites I was quite sceptical – I thought it sounded a bit disgusting.

“It took me a while to get used to it – I was a bit put off by the smell of the eggs at first – but I persevered and it’s become a lot easier.

“When I first started I couldn’t even do a press-up – it took me months of trying.

“Now I have to try and make press-ups harder for myself by making them slower and longer so that they’re still a challenge.”

Pamela moved to Spain with her husband Vince in 2011 looking to buy a Spanish property to add to the UK-based property portfolio business that they shared.

But after an amicable split in 2012, she gave the business to Vince and began dating her personal trainer, Ray.

She had previously worked front-of-house at a Fitness First gym in Suffolk, and had always been slim but never been interested in working out.

“It was never my sort of thing – but when I moved to Spain I thought I’d give it another try and do something different as I was getting a bit older,” she said.

“The first time I met Ray I said to him, ‘I’d like to look like you'”

“He was fit, healthy, muscular – he looked great.

“It was a look that I realised really appealed to me, although it had never crossed my mind.”

The pair worked out a general overall programme of exercise but soon she wanted to bulk up, so at the end of 2012 he suggested the egg whites diet.

“I said to him I couldn’t be bothered with buying all those eggs, but then he told me you can buy them already pasteurised in a bottle, and persuaded me to give it a go,” she said.

Pamela says she now drinks up to 30 egg whites a day – the equivalent of 500 calories, or three small meals throughout the day.

She says she mixes them with banana-flavoured protein powder, which makes them taste “just like a milkshake”.

It has given her the strength and energy to train up to five days a week.

“It makes a difference almost immediately – I was really pleased with how quickly it started to shrink my stomach and fill out my muscles,” she said.

“My body fat measurement has gone down from 19.9 per cent to 12.1 per cent in just the last year – and that’s down to the egg whites.

“It’s such a simple thing, but it’s so effective.”

She has lost 7.8% in body fat and gained almost 5% in muscle mass, going up from 35.6% muscle to 40.1% in just the past year.

Pamela trains in the gym for about 90 minutes each weekday, and has worked as a personal trainer at the weekends for the last two years.

She says that Beach Body Gym does not believe in keeping track of ‘personal bests’ – but that she is able to lift and carry her own body weight, 65kg.

And she has gone from not being able to do a press up, to doing eight sets of twelve press ups in each training session.

Pamela added that she is stronger than most of the men who go to the gym.

And while her initial goal was to compete in bodybuilding competitions, she said she soon realised it was not financially practical – and that she is happy to focus on bettering herself.

“The idea of competing spurred me on to start with, but the competition side of bodybuilding is just too costly – even one bikini costs up to £200,” she said.

“I don’t need to compete – the only person I should be in competition with is myself.”

As well as egg whites, Pamela enjoys a bowl of porridge for breakfast every morning and usually has chicken with salad for dinner.

She added she will have the occasional ‘cheat’ meal but that she no longer has a taste for anything too sweet.

“I feel young and full of energy,” she said.

“I want to do this for the rest of my life – both Ray and I want to stay really active and to keep fit and healthy and mobile even as we get older.

“When I moved to Spain six years ago, I never thought any of this would happen – I didn’t think I’d be joining a gym, taking up bodybuilding, falling in love.

“But it’s made me stronger not only physically, but mentally too. I feel better than I ever have.”

Category: News