Women Scrawl On Poster To Help Encourage Other Females To Check For Breast Cancer

A Breast Cancer Awareness poster has been transformed into a heartwarming display of love and solidarity – after women scrawled their heartfelt and hilarious messages of support over it.

The scribbles, which have transformed the poster into a shrine, are all words of encouragement to women to check themselves for lumps and support to those who are fighting the disease.

Spotted by ladies spending a penny at Leeds train station, West Yorks., the notes range from persuading fellow women to check themselves to stories of losing their loved ones to the deadly disease.

“Stay strong ladies and remember to talk to your loved ones – you will get through it.”

As another said: “We all love a good fondle during sexy time – do it yourself and save yourself, much love ladies.”

Other posts included words of encouragement to their fellow females, saying: “You’ll get through it ladies”, “love to all you brave people” and “check, check, check”.

The poster, which is a joint effort by Cancer Research UK and Network Rail, is a picture of breast cancer survivor 55-year-old Michelle.

The quote next to her picture reads: “I’m so glad the lump was discovered early. Spotting cancer early can make such a difference.”

However some notes reveal their loved ones not being as lucky.

A post in red writing reads: “Goodnight, sleep tight. RIP Debbie James” – as another also says: “I lost my mum to this disease.”

The poster asks readers to visit: www.spotcancerearly.com

