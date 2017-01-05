World’s Largest Fish And Chip Shop Opens In Popular Seaside Town

The world’s biggest fish and chip restaurant is to be opened in a popular seaside town today (Thurs) and will boast seating for a whopping 450 customers.

Family-ran business Papas Fish and Chips is opening its doors to fish and chip fanatics in Scarborough, North Yorks., following a refurbishment of a former boozer.

Papas, which says its restaurant and takeaway will provide the local area with 100 jobs, has taken the crown from Harry Ramdsen’s restaurant in Bournmouth.

The South coast fish and chip colossal diner was previously the biggest following a refurbishment which increased capacity to fit up to 417 customers.

So Dino Papas, a partner in the Papas business, had decided to go 33 seats extra to pip its rivals to the plaice palace accolade.

Speaking about being the World’s Biggest fish and chip restaurant, Dino said: “The process has been fantastic so far.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the local area and people having been coming over to see if we’re open yet.

“The fact it will be the biggest chip shop ever, with 450 seats, is big news for the town of Scarborough.

Dino added: “We’re really excited and we’ve taken quite a few bookings already.”

The 50-year-old business has two restaurants in Hull, East Yorks., and is planning to unveil yet another new one in Cleethorpes, North East Lincs., within the next year.

Dino’s restaurant in Willerby, near Hull, was opened in Summer 2015 and stands alongside a fish museum.

At the time of opening the fish and chip shop Dino claimed his restaurant was the biggest in Britain concerning floor place – as it boasted over 10,000 sq ft.

But unfortunately the site only had room for 280 seats – so by opening another site in Scarborough he could claim the accolade for the ‘world’s biggest’.

The new site in the North Yorkshire seaside resort is located on the outskirts of the town along the A64 and occupies the former Hungry Horse pub premises.

The Papa’s Fish And Chips chain was founded in 1966 in Margate, Kent, and is still owned by the family.

It produces batter to a “secret” recipe developed in 1973 and says it uses only regional produce and sustainable fish.

Category: News