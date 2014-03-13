World’s oldest Cockatiel flies into the record books after celebrating its 30th birthday

A pet bird celebrating its 30th birthday today is set to fly into the record books after his owner discovered he is the world’s oldest – COCKATIEL

The bird – called Pia – still has bright yellow and white plumage despite its relatively old age.

But like many OAPs the sprightly creature is going blind, is slightly bald – and sleeps all day.

Owner Farida Miah, 55, was just 25 when she was given the newly hatched bird as a present for her then five-year-old son on March 14, 1984.

But Farida was stunned to discover he is the oldest cockatiel in the world after the previous record holder died aged 28.

Mum-of-two Farida, of Orpington, Kent, puts his remarkable longevity down to being from a loving home and getting lots of attention.

She said: “A neighbour who used to breed them gave him to me when he was born.

He’s turned 30, I can’t believe how much time has flown.

“Pia’s aging pretty well – he can still fly around which is great. He’s very friendly – part of the family. Pia’s very special to me.”

Pia is now blind in one eye and sleeps for most of the day, but he can still fly around the room, and enjoys regular trips outside so he can fly in the garden.

The Guinness Book of World Records says the previous holder of the honour, Pretty Boy, from the USA, passed was aged 28 years and 47 days.

Cockatiels are native to Australia and relatives of the cockatoo.

They are the second most popular bird in Britain behind budgies, and the typical cockatiel will live to about 18 years old.

