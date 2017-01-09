Young Driver Borrows Car To Impress Girl But Crashes Onto 6ft Plinth

A young driver borrowed his brother-in-law’s car to impress his new girlfriend before crashing it – and getting stuck 6ft off the ground on a PLINTH.

Driver Anucha Srisuwan, 22, was taking partner Pornpan Ngamjarernsomporn, 20, for a spin in the smooth-looking red pick up truck on Sunday morning.

But he lost control at high speed and skidded sideways down the motorway in Nonthaburi province, central Thailand.

Pictures show how the truck bounced into the air and landed on the top of a concrete plinth at the entrance to a private housing estate.

Security guard Sanya Meeying, 40, said he heard a ”loud bang” then ran out to the front entrance to see the bizarre sight.

He added: ”The two people inside were hurt but they were alive and could talk fine. They were very scared by it it.”

The driver – who did not have insurance – and his girlfriend were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries after the smash at 7.30am.

Local officer Kunapat Supka from Bang Sri Muang station said: ”The accident was reported and I attended with the rescue workers.

”The car had crashed and finished stuck on top of the concrete mound at the Grand Bangkok Boulevard housing village.

”The driver had borrowed the car from his brother in law. He did not have insurance and wilL have to pay for the damage.”

