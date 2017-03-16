Young Lad Who Could Recite The Alphabet At Two Wants To Be An Astronaut

Genius child Maison McDonald is reaching for the starts after becoming one of Mensa’s youngest members at just EIGHT YEARS OLD.

The schoolboy is a brilliant scientist and is setting his sights on becoming an astronaut when he grows up.

The ace student mastered the alphabet when he was just out of nappies and could read when he was only two.

Maison has now been officially declared a child genius after being accepted as a member of Mensa.

Only the top two per cent of the population are admitted to this exclusive club which offers members the chance to challenge themselves and socialise with other gifted people.

His single mum Rochelle, 31, from Runcorn, Cheshire, said: “Maison is very intelligent. When you talk to him it is like speaking to a scientist.

“He says he is better at physics than maths.

“By the age of two he knew the alphabet and could read.

“Even in nursery they said he was very clever.”

The pupil now joins children much older than himself for certain lessons.

“The school has been great trying to help him,” said Rochelle, who works for the local council.

“He is a whizz on computers. He is faster at typing than me.

“He has been tested by an educational psychologist.”

Maison prefers visiting libraries and museums to watching films or playing sport.

He is said to have an IQ of 143 which puts him in the top four per cent of the most intelligent people in the world.

“I am so proud,” said Rochelle. “I have brought him up on my own. It shows you can bring up a child on your own and they can do well.

“I know he will go far. I don’t push him, I just want him to be happy.

“He is constantly on computers and says he wants to become an astronaut.

“He is confident and would rather speak to adults than children. His vocabulary is amazing. The words he uses are massive. He talks really posh.

“I think he will do really well. Ability wise he could fly through senior school.

“I will do all I can to help him.”

Mensa itself does not assess children below the age of 10 but if parents feel the need to have their child’s IQ tested then they have to go through an educational psychologist.

Joining Mensa opens the door to an international network of more than 100,000 people and many members make friends for life.

Category: News