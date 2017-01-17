Young Mum Dies After Falling From Apartment Block While Trying To Climb Into Her First Floor Flat

A young mum died from serious head injuries when she fell from a height trying to climb into her own house in the early hours.

Tragic Simone Jarvis, 27, fell outside her house at around 4am on Saturday and she died in hospital the next day.

Friends and family have taken to social media to pay tribute to the “beautiful” mum-of-one.

Her former partner Christian Wiltshire, 27, said she was a “beautiful girl inside and out”.

Speaking today(Tues) he said: “All of my friends and family that met her immediately loved her.

“She was an incredible mum to her son and a great girlfriend.

“She left a massive mark on my heart that always be there and had such a positive impact on my life.

“I feel so very honoured to have to got to know her and will cherish the memories that we share forever.”

Writing on Facebook, her uncle Ross Boyle-Stewart said: “I am completely lost for words. I have such a deep sadness in my heart right now.

“You were more than just my niece you were more like a little sister to me. Such a beautiful person in and out.

“You will always be in my heart. Always. Love you Simone Jarvis.”

Another friend Regan Phillips wrote: “This is so, so horrible I was only speaking to her at the school on Friday.

“It is absolutely mad, stay strong all of you and we are all thinking of you all.”

A local source said the young mum died after falling from a height and hitting her head while trying to gain access to the home from the outside.

Police confirmed they attended a home in Hampton Road, Bristol, at around 4am on Saturday.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We can confirm that a 27-year-old woman has sadly died following a fall outside a residential address on Hampton Road, Bristol.

“The incident took place on Saturday and the woman was taken to hospital where she died yesterday.

“We are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner’s office. This is not being treated as suspicious.”

South West Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics attended at 3.57am on Saturday.

A spokesman added: “A 27-year-old-female had fallen and sustained a head injury.

“We attended with two rapid response cars and an ambulance. A female was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

