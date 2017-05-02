Zenith Capital Global announce Funding Partnership with RJ Helicopters prior to summer IPO on The New York Stock Exchange

Zenith Capital Global Ltd the Boutique alternative investment company based in London is proud to announce that they are now in partnership with RJ Helicopters.

Zenith Capital Global Ltd was founded in 2015 and embodies a proactive, strategic and disciplined process that unites financial planning and investment management. Because of their depth of experience along with the entrepreneurial spirit of a boutique firm, Zenith Capital Global Ltd is unlike any other investment advisory practice.

A spokesman for Zenith Capital Global Ltd said ‘Since our inception a couple of years ago we have had a great deal of success most notably we were involved with Diversified Gas & Oil and were instrumental in listing them on the London AIM earlier this year, to the great delight I might add of all of our clients. We now look forward to surpassing that success with RJ Helicopters and taking it forward to list on the NYSE in the next few months. It has great potential for anyone and everyone involved.’ He also noted ‘We are also in the privileged position to be the only company who are offering the bond prior to the listing in July’.

RJ Helicopters (Reaction Jet Helicopter Corporation) is an Arizona based start-up that has developed a fundamentally superior aircraft with a total rethink of core design principals which challenge the conventions of technology since the advent of the helicopter. They are looking to become such a strong force in the market place as to render traditional helicopters obsolete. The company has even caught the eye of the Pentagon with whom they are now in talks, to supply helicopters and drones with the same propulsion tech.

RJ Helicopters will be listing on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) in July/August this year (2017). They are teaming up with Tycon Partners to commence a REG A+ public equity offering to raise $50M+

The Director of Zenith Capital Global Ltd recently told the press, ‘We have been great admirers of the RJ project for quite some time, anyone who has seen the revolutionary ‘Reaction Jet Helicopter’ and understands the technology has been swept away with its’ potential to change the face of helicopters as we have known them since their origins, Since meeting with Robert Zummo the CEO of RJ recently in Oslo and also seeing his own great passion for the project we were only too keen to become a part of their IPO and assisting them in becoming the first to market with their patented jet propulsion technology’.

Zenith Capital Global Ltd would like to pledge their support to all at RJ Helicopters and wish them great success with their upcoming listing.

Category: Business