Zookeeper Creates 20ft Selfie Stick To Help Visitors Take Pictures With Giraffes

A zookeeper has created a selfie stick which extends to 20ft long to take the perfect picture with the park’s GIRAFFES.

The ‘Self-ari Stick’ helps guests get on the same level as the tallest animals at Chessington World of Adventures in Surrey.

The simple creation is made using a metal pole, carefully camouflaged with green foliage, and is ideal for capturing the giraffes at tricky angles.

It’s already been a real hit with visitors who are now able to get a better view of Moja, who is 16.5ft tall, Tonda and Kito, who both stand at 15ft, 13.5ft Napoli and the smallest, Oscar who still towers at 11.5ft.

Self-ari stick creator Becky Apperley-Gawn said: “When guests meet our giraffe it’s incredible to watch – adults and children alike stand in awe.

“Educating guests on the animals we look after is a huge part of what we do.

“With the introduction of the ‘Self-ari Stick’, we’re able to ensure guests have the perfect picture to take away and hopefully remember the giraffes’ fight against ‘silent extinction’.”

The giraffes at the park are Rothschild’s (Nubian) Giraffes, of which there are only 1,500 left in the wild.

Becky added: “Raising awareness for this now vulnerable mammal is massively important to us.”

As well as the five giraffes, the zoo at Chessington World of Adventures is home to over 1,000 animals including Lions, Tigers, Gorillas, Monkey’s, Penguins and Sealions.

