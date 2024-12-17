Meet the adorable dog with a wonky face who is compared to a Picasso masterpiece and has celebrity fans including Amanda Seyfried.

Amanda Richter, 34, fell in love with stray Brodie, five, when she saw him on a rescue page.

The German Shepard, Mastiff, Pitbull terrier and Rottweiler mix was bitten by his mum as a pup – leaving him with a wonky face and partially blind in one eye.

But Amanda thought he was “perfect” and loves that he looks a bit like “a Picasso masterpiece”.

Amanda Richter with Brodie. (Pix via SWNS)

Amanda, a photographer, from Lake Cowichan, British Columbia, Canada, said: “He’s a spunky little guy. He makes me laugh.

“He’s a bundle of energy and care-free.

“I get the comment a lot that he looks a lot like a cartoon dog that we used to draw as a kid.

“He’s not perfect but he is still loved.

“It’s not about what’s on the outside. That dog has the biggest heart.

“He’s perfect to me.”

Raven and Brodie. (Pix via SWNS)

Amanda knew she had to get Brodie as soon as she saw a post on him by Old MacDonald Kennels in Alberta, Canada.

Brodie’s jaw is partially fused shut but it doesn’t impact him.

Amanda said: “He has no clue that he is different.

“He’s full of life.

“He wants to play all the time.

“He’s very smart too.”

Amanda started sharing Brodie online @bestboybrodie and one of her followers sent her a rescue dog with an uncanny resemblance to him.

She said: “The are soulmates.”

Brodie the dog. Photo released December 17 2024. (Pix via SWNS)

Three-year-old Raven, a Husky and German Shepard mix, came to join the family in February 2022 after being rescued from Fuzzy Texan Animal Rescue.

Amanda said: “Brodie was terrified of Raven at first.

“Raven was from an abusive home.

“She was petrified when I got her.

“Eventually they warmed up to each other.

“Now they are inseparable.

“They play together. It’s such a brother sister relationship.”

Raven and Brodie. (Pix via SWNS)

Brodie also has some celebrity followers including Amanda Seyfried, Leona Lewis and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Amanda said: “I think it’s hilarious.”

She hopes sharing Brodie sends a message and encourages others to rescue dogs that are not ‘perfect’.

She said: “Being not perfect is OK.

“I hope people will go and rescue dogs that are not perfect.”