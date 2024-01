By Safia Azizi

This video shows a group of penguins being taken on a “parade march” through a zoo.

Adorable footage shows the curious penguins waddling out of their enclosure one by one at Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium in Pennsylvania, USA – much to the delight of spectators.

The event is held from December to February and lets visitors get “up-close and personal” with the aquatic birds.

This is Premium Licensed Content. Would you like to publish this article? Please contact our licensing team.