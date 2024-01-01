A micro-artist has a Santa Claus sculpture which is the size of a grain of SUGAR – and fits in the eye of a needle.

David A. Lindon, 56, spent six weeks creating the world’s smallest Santa Claus.

The microscopic festive creation is so small at just 1mm tall that it fits inside the eye of a needle, and is the same size as a single grain of sugar.

Santa Claus sculpture in the eye of a needle. (Pix via SWNS)

Santa Claus sculpture in the eye of a needle. (Pix via SWNS)

The tiny Santa Claus is even accompanied by an even tinier cat and dog by his side.

He said in order to create such impressive details on such a small scale, he works at night to avoid distractions.

David, from Bournemouth, Dorset, is known for his microscopic creations – having previously created microscopic tiny and Van Gogh artworks, and even a microscopic model of Stonehenge on a pin head.

David said he’s so happy with how his tiny Santa turned out that he’ll make a new festive-themed miniature sculpture every year.

Santa Claus sculpture in the eye of a needle. (Pix via SWNS)

David at work. (Pix via SWNS)

He said: “Just how Santa manages to get down the chimneys undetected in the middle of the night?

“Perhaps we are a little nearer the answer with my magical microscopic creation.

“It’s the same size as a grain of sugar and begs the question; how many of these can you get inside a Christmas cracker!”