A talented baker has risen to the occasion to create a stunning life-size sculpture of King Charles – made out of CAKE.

Emma Jayne Morris, 53, sculpted His Majesty’s head out of Rice Krispies and marshmallows before constructing his face using modelling chocolate.

It even comes complete with the monarch’s sparkling crown which is adorned with 2,500 zodiac crystals individually placed on by Emma.

The edible part of the crown are the giant ruby on the front and sapphire on the back which are crafted from tempered sugar isomalt and sugarpaste.

Cake artist Emma, who painstakingly spent 120 hours working on the 5ft 10ins model,