A brave ten-year-old girl who needed a skin graft after she was hit by a firework is warning other kids of the dangers of Bonfire Night.

Rosie May, 10, went to a Bonfire Night celebration where she was hit by a stray firework which left her with severe burns.

She was rushed to A&E and kept in hospital for over a month but has suffered a permanent neck injury.

This week she went into her local school to give a talk on fire and firework safety.

Her mum, Eleanor Mason, 34, said: “We were terrified when she was hit, and didn’t know what would happen to her,