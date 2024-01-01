Alpacas dressed as reindeer have been bringing Christmas joy to care home residents in animal therapy sessions.

Alpacas Luke and King Kong received a warm welcome earlier this month after paying a special visit to residents of Grange Court Care Home, in Baildon, West Yorkshire.

The visit came following an invite from the home’s activities coordinator Sue Sroka, 50.

Alpacas, Luke and King Kong. (Pix via SWNS)

Alpacas, Luke and King Kong, with Grange Court Care Home resident Gerald Miah. (Pix via SWNS)

Sue said: “They came dressed up with antlers on, the residents couldn’t believe an alpaca had walked through the door.

“Their faces lit up with joy, everyone had a stroke of their necks, they felt very soft. The staff and residents all thoroughly enjoyed their visit.

“It was good for everyone, but particularly those living with dementia.

“One of the residents reminisced about being brought up on a farm and having horses, it helped her remember things that perhaps she hadn’t thought about for years.”

The former radiotherapist – who has been working in care homes for six years – added: “I’ve always enjoyed working with people and looking after people.

“It’s a brilliant job, and it’s really good satisfaction.

“At the end of the day, when you’ve made people smile – even if someone with dementia has just remembered something for 10 minutes – it’s just lovely.

“It’s just lovely making people smile and happy.”

Arnie the alpaca dressed as a reindeer. (Pix via SWNS)

Luke the alpaca with a resident of Grange Court Care Home, in Baildon, West Yorks. (Pix via SWNS)

Danielle Knowd, 40, set up AlTreka – a family-run alpaca trekking centre – four years ago.

The company offers alpaca treks at the weekend and undertakes alpaca therapy visits during the week.

Danielle said: “Animal therapy is good for all sorts of people, the residents at the care home were following them around in the corridors.

“Animals can make a big impact on people’s lives.”

She added: “The treks – which are a full hour’s walk – fund the animals that we rescue.

“We have a total of 70 animals – 10 alpacas, one llama, as well as sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, cats and dogs.”