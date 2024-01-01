Care home residents have been left ‘overjoyed’ after receiving an unusual visit – from alpacas.

The two alpacas, Len Black and Anton Brown, took a trip to Wingfield care home in Trowbridge, Wilts, as part of pet therapy.

Care home residents have been left ‘overjoyed’ after receiving an unusual visit – from alpacas. (Pix via SWNS)

The care home team said the alpacas, who live at Alpaca Adventure company in Shaftsbury, ‘definitely sparked positive memories’ as well as a sense of comfort.

Anna Przybylska, one of the managers for Wingfield care home, said: “We know how impactful pet therapy on elderly, especially those living with dementia, can be and so our activities team quite often organise visits from various pets.

“Usually it’s dogs but on this occasion we wanted something extra!

“That visit brought so much joy and comfort and emotional stimulation, especially for our residents with dementia.

“It was particularly special because we were able to take alpacas to individual bedrooms, to residents who are bed-bound and not able to join regularly in day-to-day activities.”

Care home residents have been left ‘overjoyed’ after receiving an unusual visit – from alpacas. (Pix via SWNS)

Care home residents have been left ‘overjoyed’ after receiving an unusual visit – from alpacas. (Pix via SWNS)

One resident, who was thrilled by the visit, said: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm.

“Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

Anna added that such an example of pet therapy helps to invoke a sense of calm admist the elderly, as she explained: “several of our residents could not believe how gentle, calm and how soft the alpacas were.

“Physical touch with the animals can evoke feelings of peace, prompting relaxation and well-being and we were so happy to see several of our more anxious residents to relax and just enjoy the moment.”