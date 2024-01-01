By Josie Adnitt

A couple take their pet parrots to the shops, opticians, supermarket, Chinese takeaway – and the pub.

Anne Spider-McKeown, 64, and partner Spider Spider, 66, who changed his name by deed poll to reflect his love of animals, rescued three Macaws in early 2020.

The trio – Chester and bonded pair Charlie and Elwood – were initially adopted by Anne and Spider after they had to give up their motorbike hobby after coming down with Covid in January 2020.

Sadly, Macaw Elwood, who was disabled and looked after by Charlie, passed away in July last year.

Chester had bonded with Anne, and after Elwood’s death Spider says he became better friends with Charlie.

Charlie doesn’t fly, as Elwood couldn’t fly and Charlie would look after the fellow bird – but since Elwood’s death, the couple have been trying to help him find his wings.

Now, Anne and Spider are regularly spotted out and about with the parrots – going to the supermarket, B&Q and even the local pub together.

Spider, from Birmingham, said: “Whenever we go pub for lunch with the birds, we always take them.

“Going out with them turns any shopping trip about three times longer – we don’t mind though, we love people asking questions, it’s great to interact with people.

“It’s an eye-opener for people, lots of people are gobsmacked that the birds are real and I’m not walking around with a stuffed parrot on my shoulder.

“Anne loves birds and always wanted a blue and gold Macaw since being a child, so we thought we could rehome a couple as a new hobby.

“It’s like having two three-year-old kids in the house.

“Charlie used to come with us to all sorts of places and then a bit later we decided we would harness train Chester so he could have same element of freedom.

“Generally, they’re very happy to interact with people, when they’re both in the right mood they’ll let strangers give them treats – people are surprised they’re so gentle with their big beaks.”

The retired couple have made some changes to their garden to accommodate the birds, installing a huge bird net nine feet high outside.

They say they wanted to make sure the parrots could have some freedom, so they let them out into the garden under supervision.

Spider says the birds have big personalities – and says Chester is very protective of Anne, even telling Spider off if he goes near her.

And he says he’s been amazed by Charlie’s changed personality – saying the relationship between human and bird is like human and child.

Spider said: “When we lost Elwood, Charlie very distraught so i Ia lot of work into letting him know he had a friend in me.

“Now Charlie has become my best pal. Charlie says hello, hello Charlie and will sing in his own way which is something he never did before.

“Chester will talk more readily than Charlie, when the phone rings Chester is the first to say hello.

“We have a lot of fun with them, they’re loveable characters.”