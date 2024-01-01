An animal campaigner says his faith in British justice has been restored after a High Court judge ruled he could continue protesting outside a controversial puppy breeding factory.

John Curtin has been living in a tent outside the MBR Acres research site at Huntingdon, Cambs, for nearly four years to protest against medical experimentation.

The passionate 62-year-old, who has lived at makeshift ‘Camp Beagle’ since June 2021, made an impassioned speech to the court as he was told he and his fellow animal campaigners could continue his protest if he adhered to certain conditions.

Mr Justice Matthew Nicklin told animal lover Mr Curtin he had the right to picket MBR so long as he doesn’t obstruct vehicles coming in and out of the facility and does not enter the area immediately in front of its gates.

John Curtin outside Camp Beagle in Cambridgeshire. (Pix via SWNS)

Making the two injunction orders, Mr Justice Nicklin told the High Court hearing: “The first [order] is in relation to Mr John Curtin, restraining him from entering the [MBR]’s land directly situated directly in front of the Claimant’s gates and obstructing vehicles entering or exiting.

“Also, the court prohibits everybody from entering [MBR]’s land.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Claimant’s land is directly in front of the gates, marked out with yellow lines.

“All people are restrained from stopping vehicles entering or exiting the site.”

Speaking outside the court, flanked by family and fellow animal justice campaigners, Mr Curtin admitted that, after 40 years of similar court battles, Mr Justice Nicklin’s judgement had restored some of his faith in the British justice system.

He said the “David vs Goliath” ruling means he and his cohort can move their camp back nearer to the front gates of MBR’s facility.

The High Court previously ruled in a 2021 interim injunction that Camp Beagle protesters must stay ten metres away from the site.

“Normally, [the courts] listen to big business,” a jubilant Mr Curtin said. “This is the first time we have had any justice. This time, the judge listened to little scruffy old me.

“I hate to say it, but it has renewed a bit of my faith in the British justice system. They tried to ban us. They wanted to get rid of Camp Beagle.

“The idea was to allow us to go to MBR once a year, but we got justice today because Camp Beagle is still here.”

John Curtin outside Camp Beagle in Cambridgeshire. (Pix via SWNS)

In court, Mr Curtin was allowed by Mr Justice Nicklin to make a speech in which he thanked the court for hearing his case.

“If you reflect on the original application, we were going to be banned for a mile away and allowed to protest for an hour a week,” he told the court.

“I really do appreciate being listened to. I can be marginalised as a scruffy man with a criminal record.

“I have dedicated my life to protecting animals. I really appreciate your King Solomon approach here.

“I don’t know how much they have spent… I want to know who we have been up against. I feel grateful to you as a judge. You have done your job and not crushed me.

“We are a thorn in the side of what I call the puppy killers… A vile company. That is what they are,” Mr Curtin said, pointing his finger across the court to the legal team of MBR.

“I would like to thank you once more,” he told Mr Justice Nicklin. “I don’t expect justice as I walk in here – but this is justice.”

Mr Justice Nicklin responded: “All I will say is that you have tenaciously stood your ground and been present in court, diligent and attentive in learning about the proceedings.

“Everybody is equal in front of the law. This will be the end of the case.

“I hope the injunction I have granted will be abided by the people at the protest site.

“You have the right to protest but not to do the things I have prohibited.”

John Curtin outside Camp Beagle in Cambridgeshire. (Pix via SWNS)

However, Mr Justice Nicklin warned Mr Curtin and Camp Beagle protesters about the “serious” consequences of flouting the injunctions the court had imposed, saying they would be “enforced if necessary”.

Mr Curtin replied that he would stick to the restrictions imposed on him.

Camp Beagle, which is the longest-running protest camp of its kind in the UK, has been backed in the past by famous faces such as singer Will Young, who chained himself to the front gate of the dog breeding facility in November 2021.

Mr Curtin and his fellow campaigners were alleged by MBR to have harassed, alarmed and distressed its workers.

Animal campaigners claim hundreds of beagles are being reared at the Cambridgeshire site before being transported to laboratories for medical research at just 16 weeks old.