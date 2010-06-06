A green-fingered dad says he has ‘no need’ to take overseas holidays after creating an incredible ‘jungle’ in his back garden – in Yorkshire.

Kris Swaine, 41, was snapped beneath the shade of his 45ft (14m) eucalyptus trees in his suburban paradise as he basked in temperatures of 25C over the weekend.

The dad-of-four started his amazing horticultural project around five years ago after picking up a small hardy banana plant from his local garden centre.

He went on to transform his 165ft by 30ft grassy plot at the back of his semi-detached home, in Wakefield, West Yorks., with dozens of palms and bamboo.