A dad was given the creeps when he spotted a Grinch lookalike in the trunk of his Christmas tree.

Daniel Martyn, 39, couldn’t believe his eyes when he unwrapped his new 9ft tree only to discover a pair of eyes staring back at him.

Stunned Daniel called in his daughter, six, to have a look – leaving her so scared that she ran into the kitchen.

Fortunately, the ‘creepy’ face has now become a welcome addition and Daniel and his partner even plan to give it some decorations of its own.

Initially, Daniel thought it looked a bit like the Grinch –