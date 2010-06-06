By Josie Adnitt

A dad held a one-man protest over new XL bully laws by drinking in his local pub – with a muzzle on.

Eamonn Mcgeady, 51, and six-month-old dog Lexi wore matching protective guards on their visit to the Straw Hat.

Once inside Eamonn sat down at the bar, ordered a pint – and drank it through a straw.

His daughter Elle, 19, said he did it to make a point about new legislation on the breed – and left her feeling proud.

She visited the pub along with her dad and dog on New Year’s Day.

Elle, an apprentice engineer from Chester, said: “I just don’t agree with the muzzle.

“We’d be happy enough to walk her on a lead but we’re not happy with the muzzle – it’s just not nice to see.

“She hides when going on a walk now because she knows she has to wear it.

“Other dogs want to bully her now that she’s on a lead with a muzzle on.

“Before people would come up and give her a stroke and a pat but now we’re getting more evil looks off people instead.

“We got to the pub and everyone was laughing about it – I was proud [of him] and happy to see him wearing it.

“Dad was drinking pints using a straw through the muzzle and getting on the floor with Lexi to play around with her.

“He wanted to show her there was a person was wearing it and it wasn’t just for her.

“The people we walked past were praising him for it, saying it showed he’s good owner.”

The Government announced a host of law changes around XL bullys after a spate of deadly attacks in 2023.

It became a legal requirement for the dogs to wear a muzzle in public on New Year’s Eve.

It is now also illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL bully dogs stray.

And, from February 1, XL bullys will be banned – unless registered before the deadline.

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs statement said: “Owners are also being urged to apply to register their current XL bully dogs, as the Government takes action to safely manage the existing population of the breed.

“There is only a month left to meet the deadline when the ban comes into force on 1 February.

“Owning an unregistered dog after this date will be a criminal offence, with owners who don’t facing a criminal record and an unlimited fine.

“Owners who do not want to keep their dogs after this date should take them to a vet to have them put down. ”

Elle and boyfriend Nathan Morrissey, 18, a plasterer, bought Lexi in August 2023 – just weeks before the new legislation was announced.

And they say the pup used to love visiting the pub and socialising with dogs and humans alike.

But that now Lexi is forced to wear a muzzle, Elle says the pooch no longer wants attention, preferring to be left alone to lie down when visiting their local.

And while she agrees that some restrictions are needed, she says she believes it’s unfair to have to muzzle her family pet.

Elle said: “Every time we take her for a walk she’s hurting herself trying to scratch it off.

“[Dad was wearing the muzzle to] show people who think these dogs have a bad reputation that they’re not actually that bad and it’s not fair.

“We completely disagree with the rules, we agree that something needed to happen because of the amount of attacks that were happening, some action should have been taken.

“We’ve only had Lexi for about four months, and we want her life to be as playful and joyful as we can make it.

“It’s sad to see that she’s so young and for rest of her life she won’t experience being off lead again.”

Eamonn did not want to be interviewed for the story.

