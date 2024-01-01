Is this the cutest sea creature ever?

Keen diver Yusuke Fukami fulfilled a personal dream by snapping a cartoon-like Costasiella sea slug while in Bali.

He says: “One of the diving points was in Tulamben, a small fishing village on the north-east coast.

“Meeting this creature was the biggest purpose why we visited Tulamben, so when we finally found one I was really delighted to have achieved my purpose.”

The cartoon-like Costasiella sea slug photographed in Bali (Pix via SWNS)

The cartoon-like Costasiella sea slug photographed in Bali, December 2024 (Pix via SWNS)

Yusuke, from Kanagawa in Japan, went on his trip in December with the local Noble Bali Tulamben diving resort.

He adds: “It was so cute that I was like “Ahhhhhhhh it’s cuuuuuuute” when I was taking photo of it in the sea.”

Discovered in 1993 off the coast of the Japanese island Kuroshima, Costasiella kuroshimae are also found in waters near the Philippines.