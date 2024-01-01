By Samuel Wightwick

A ‘lucky’ driver spotted a rare white moose in Canada.

Video filmed in Alberta shows the animal walking down a grass bank and crossing the road.

A brown moose follows shortly after – and both then walk into the woods together.

The driver said on X, formerly Twitter, that spotting the moose was a “spiritual moment”.

There have been several sightings of white moose in Canada, mainly in the state of Ontario.

In some Canadian indigenous cultures, the white moose is considered to be sacred and a sign of luck.