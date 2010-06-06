By Faye Mayern

Ed Sheeran treated his art-loving dad to an exclusive tour of one of the world’s most famous museums, it emerged today.

The singer-songwriter’s dad revealed his son had surprised him with a three hour tour of the Louvre museum in Paris, France, the day after a star-studded charity gig.

John Sheeran, 67, said it was an “unforgettable experience” for him and Ed’s mum Imogen.

He explained: “Imogen and I went to Paris to see Edward perform at the Global Citizen gig in front of the Eiffel Tower, which was extraordinary enough.

“He then surprised us on Sunday evening by taking us with his wife Cherry to the Louvre – he’d arranged to have the whole place to ourselves for three hours.

“I think it was his way of saying thank you to us.

“It is the only time I’ve been able to study the Mona Lisa without the crowds – it was an unforgettable experience.”

The Sheeran family had their exclusive tour of the museum on Sept 26 – the day after the Global Citizen concert which campaigned for the end of extreme poverty.

It is not known if Sheeran paid to hire out the museum.

John Sheeran has worked for over 40 years as an art curator including as a custodian in the Chapter House at Westminster Abbey and curator of Dulwich Picture Gallery.

The Louvre museum is home to some of the world’s most famous artworks including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.

John has always been a big supporter of his son, 33, even curating an exhibition charting the singer’s rise from schoolboy to international star in 2019.

He also supported his son who was under scrutiny over his absence from his grandmother’s funeral last year, saying he had to “defend his integrity” in Marvin Gaye copyright trial in the US.

A jury in New York would later rule that Ed Sheeran was not liable for copyright infringement of Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On.

