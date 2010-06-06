By Leo Black

This is the eerie moment a woman heard her name being called whilst at home alone.

Melody Rose was in her room filming a TikTok when she heard a voice calling out “Mel” and then “Melody.”

The video shows Melody answering at first before remembering she’s alone and becomes visibly nervous.

The incident happened around 9 pm which made her even more nervous.

She immediately left her house and only went home when her roommate returned that later that night.

Melody, who lives in Los Angeles, Califonia, has no explanation for what happened aside from the fact that maybe her cat McLovin may have sounded her name.

Even so, Melody is unsure about this and said: “I’m easily scared so anything that goes bump in the night will have me sleeping with the lights on.

“That night I left and didn’t come home until my roommate was home. But I figure if my cats are calm I’m probably okay.

“McLovin sounds human sometimes.

“He does have siblings so I figured maybe they were jumping around making noise. Maybe it was noises from outside?”

This is Premium Licensed Content. Would you like to publish this article? Please contact our licensing team.