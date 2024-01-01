A savvy estate agency is advertising properties with a festive twist – by dressing up as the Grinch and lurking in every room.

Dennis Matse-Orere, 40, and his wife, Leila, 30 – who run Legacy Property Consultants – had a bright idea to help advertise their properties in December.

They dressed up colleagues as the Grinch and got snaps of the properties with the Dr. Seuss character posed inside.

A savvy estate agency are advertising their properties with a festive twist – the GRINCH is lurking in every room. (Pix via SWNS)

CEO Dennis and head of marketing Leila had seen a similar idea done by another firm featuring a non-Christmassy character.

They decided to give the marketing technique a go for themselves, but with a festive twist.

They managed to convince a string of their landlord clients to let them snap new property pictures with the Grinch inside them.

Incredibly the strategy has proven to be a triumph – with some listings getting as much as an 840 per cent rise in clicks over non-Grinch listings.

Leila, from St John’s Wood, London, said: “I was thinking about how we could differentiate our ads on property portals to stand out.

“We saw another agency featuring a panda character in their listings – and suddenly we had a flood of ideas.

“I said ‘why don’t we do the Grinch?’ – and Dennis, who wouldn’t usually agree to something like this, said ‘why not?’.”

They reached out to a selection of landlords whose properties they represent across North West and central London and asked permission to photograph them featuring the Grinch.

Some weren’t keen, but one agreed – and that listing garnered THOUSANDS more views than any of their other listings.

Soon other landlords had got on board – and now Legacy Property Consultants have a string of Grinch properties.

She said: “At first, telling the landlords that we wanted to photograph a Grinch in their property wasn’t the easiest thing.

“But the more we could do, the more examples we had of how well it worked.”

Leila said she and a selection of her colleagues, Patrycja Anna Lis, Sergio Freitas and Anil Can Vural, have all donned the Grinch suit in the spirit of the campaign.

She added: “The stats – it’s nothing we’ve ever seen before. They’re going crazy.

“We had two or three properties rented out within hours of us posting the listing online.”