Giant Billy Connolly murals could be under threat – by building and development projects.

One of the artworks – 75 BC by artist John Byrne, will be covered up if plans for purpose-built student accommodation are approved by Glasgow City Council.

The mural is one of three 50-foot murals that were unveiled across the city centre for the beloved comedian’s 75th birthday celebrations in 2017.

The other two are ‘Dr Connolly, I Presume?’ by Jack Vettriano located on Dixon Street and ‘Big Yin’ by Rachel Maclean which is found on Gallowgate.

The Glasgow funnyman said he was “overjoyed” with the murals at the time.