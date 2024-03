By Safia Azizi

This is the adorable moment a giant panda got frightened by a bamboo mat.

The sweet moment was captured on camera at Beijing Zoo on March 17.

It shows giant panda Meng Er watching a bamboo mat being blown about in the wind.

As the mat begins to fall toward the panda, it suddenly jolts backwards in surprise – triggering laughs from zoo visitors.

