Meet the only girl in the world called ‘Snow White’ – who is her mum and dad’s little princess.

Mum Lisa Morphy, 45, picked the name for five-year-old Snow-White Jennifer Morphy after she feel pregnant with a much-wanted girl after having three boys.

Lisa, from Northampton, said: “We knew she’d be our little princess. When my son suggested we call her Snow-White, I thought it was amazing.

“Everyone thought I was mad when I told them the name.

“She loves it – if people call her Snow, she corrects them – and she tells everyone how she’s a princess.

“Airport check-ins can be hard, and people turn around or whisper when I call her name in public, but I don’t care.”

Lisa Morphy from Northampton named her daughter Snow White and has revealed that it causes delays at airport check-ins and whispers in public. (Pix via SWNS)

Lisa had three kids before she was hospitalised with a cyst wrapped around her ovary.

Doctors had to remove 75 per cent of one of the ovaries and she was warned it would be unlikely she could fall pregnant again.

But she had always dreamed of becoming a girl mum so was delighted when she found out she was pregnant with a daughter in late 2018.

Lisa and husband Richard, 43, who owns a road sweeping business, knew she’d be the “princess of the household”.

She has a Disney-themed bedroom, loves singing and dancing, and a ‘princess’ attitude bossing around three older brothers.

Lisa is also mum to Jack, 23, William, 16, and Teddy, 12.

The mum loved the name “Snow” but Teddy suggested “Snow-White”.

Lisa said: “Richard was on board, and I loved it.

“Snow White is the OG Disney Princess and I know she’d be a princess in a house full of boys.”

Snow-White Jennifer Morphy with her family. (Pix via SWNS)

The parents had a few raised eyebrows from their own parents when they shared the moniker.

Lisa said: “The older generation didn’t really get it – they said she’d be bullied, but people bully regardless of name.”

She said when they went to register their daughter’s birth at six weeks, the staff had to go and make a call to ensure the name wasn’t copyrighted by Disney – which fortunately it wasn’t.

Lisa said they introduced Snow-White to Disney when she was very young and she has a Snow White themed bedroom as well as a selection of costumes.

The family are going to see the new Snow White movie, starring Rachel Zegler, next week and Lisa says her daughter is very excited.

Lisa said: “She’s a total princess- she makes my 16-year-old carry her down the stairs in the morning.

“If she gets told off by us, she goes to one of her brothers to get a cuddle. They’re super protective of her.”

The family are used to heads turning when they address her out in public.

But they all adore the name and think it suits her perfectly.

Lisa added: “Not everyone understands it, but we’ve raised her to be proud of her name and she’s very confident in who she is.”