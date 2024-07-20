A groom was left in tears as his grandparents walked down the aisle instead of flower girls.

Faye Peirce and her husband George, both 27, married at Middle Stanley farm near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire on 20 July 2024, with George’s grandparents taking centre stage as “flower grandparents”.

Heart-warming video shows Jenny Bayliss, 80, and her husband Brian, 82, walking down the aisle scattering petals while holding hands.

George has always been close to his grandparents and the couple did not have children at their wedding so decided to give them a starring role.

Faye Peirce and her husband George at their wedding. (Pix via SWNS)

Faye, a singer and sales professional from Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, said : “George’s granddad even set aside his walking stick for the big moment.

“They were so proud and excited to be part of it.

“Involving them in this way felt so meaningful and it’s something we’ll treasure forever.”

Despite being usually composed, George was overcome with emotion when his grandparents began their walk.

Faye said: “I’ve never seen him cry in the eight years we’ve been together.

“But when he saw them walking down the aisle, he couldn’t hold it together.

“He was a blubbering mess for the entire day.”

Video grab as a groom was left in tears as his grandparents walked down the aisle instead of flower girls. (Pix via SWNS)

Grandparents Jenny and Bryan Bayliss at the wedding. (Pix via SWNS)

Faye and George met when they were students at the University of Surrey in 2017 and have been inseparable ever since.

Faye said: “We’ve done so much together over the years but this day felt like the culmination of it all.”

The day held even more surprises for the grandparents as the couple gave them a special moment on the dance floor.

Faye said: “We invited all married couples to dance floor, where they gradually exited by length of marriage.

“Since George’s grandparents were the oldest couple at the ceremony by the end it was just them dancing alone.

Grandparents Jenny and Bryan Bayliss at the wedding. (Pix via SWNS)

“It was like revisiting their “first dance” together.

“They’re the heart of the family and having them be part of our day in such a meaningful way meant the world to us.

” It was such a special way to honour their love and legacy.”

The video was filmed by @jamestaylorfilms and photographs were taken by @emilyjayneweddings

You can follow Faye for more updates @fayeplunkett