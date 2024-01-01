By Samuel Wightwick

This is the heartbreaking moment a turtle choked on a piece of plastic.

Video shows the turtle approaching the camera and gagging before spitting out a piece of clear plastic.

Diver Brittany Ziegler, 34, capture the moment on camera during a livestream about a plastic clear-up in Oahu, Hawaii, USA, to celebrate Earth Day.

Brittany, a content creator from Maui, Hawaii, USA said: “We were on Oahu for a weekend pledge against plastics so it was ironic that we captured that awful footage of the turtle on that day.

“Over 100 people showed up on the day and we cleared up a few thousand pounds worth of plastic out of the ocean.

“Whilst we were live streaming the clean up to thousands of people on my TikTok, this beautiful green sea turtle slowly approached us and spat this plastic out.

“I just thought you poor baby, we don’t know how much plastic she could’ve had in her stomach either.

“She just swam right up to us, looked in the camera and spat the plastic right out. It was like she was trying to tell us something.

“They love to eat jellyfish and they just cant tell the difference.”

Brittany streams her ocean dives on her Instagram and TikTok (@divedivelive) with the aim to get people invested in our oceans and their ecosystems.

She said: “I’ve been doing this for two years but didn’t really start getting noticed until about a year ago.

“The page has been growing a lot but many people who watch don’t dive themselves so the aim is to get more people in the water and to fall in love with the ocean.

“We take people out on dives in Maui to allow them to see animals underwater up close in the hope that they will built a connection and want to help.”

