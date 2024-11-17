Hollywood stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were spotted laughing and joking while walking down Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The American Horror Story star was spotted walking down Fifth Avenue, New York City on November 17, 2024, at 1pm, with her best friend, actress Susan Sarandon.

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon on Fifth Avenue in New York City. (Pix via SWNS)

The photo was captured by a street photographer who said Jessica was smiling at her while Susan was looked directly towards the camera.

The photographer, who does not want to be named, said: “I spent most of my day wandering around New York City and taking photos of people.

“They happened to be walking towards me and I was ready for it.

“As they were walking, Jessica was smiling and Susan was looking towards the camera but I don’t think she noticed me.”