A homeowner was left in shock when she discovered her shed had vanished from her back garden.

Leah, 27, bought the two-bedroom property in Bolton, Greater Manchester, two years ago.

Leah was visiting the house to oversee the renovations ahead of putting it on the market when she noticed the shed was missing (Sept 24).

The shed, described as medium-sized and large enough to require five people to move, had been in the garden since Leah bought the house.

Leah’s shed at her property in Bolton, Greater Manchester, before it was stolen. (Pix via SWNS)

Leah’s shed in her garden in Bolton, Greater Manchester. (Pix via SWNS)

Leah initially questioned if she’d imagined the structure ever existed.

After checking old photos, she confirmed that the shed left by the previous owner had indeed disappeared.

Leah, from Manchester, said: “I walked into the garden and thought ‘Wasn’t there a shed here?’

“At first, I was confused but then I checked old photos and confirmed it was there.”

Strangely, the thieves didn’t steal the items that had been inside the shed including a marble table and some plant pots, which were left neatly on the grass.

Leah said: “Whoever took it must have had time on their hands.

“It would’ve taken ages to dismantle or move it in one piece.”

The spot where Leah’s shed once sat at her property in Bolton, Greater Manchester. (Pix via SWNS)

Leah’s shed in her garden in Bolton, Greater Manchester. (Pix via SWNS)

As the property was undergoing renovations, Leah thinks the thief took advantage of its vacant state.

She said: “It’s clear someone saw the property was empty and thought they could take the shed.”

There were no signs of forced entry and Leah suspects the thieves used a side gate to carry the shed out of the property.

She said: “The fence panels were still in place and nothing else in the garden was disturbed.”

Despite the audacious theft, Leah found the incident amusing.

She said: “I thought it was funny more than anything.

“It’s so absurd that someone would steal an entire shed.”

Leah hasn’t reported the incident to the police as she is preparing to sell the property and has no plans to buy a new shed.