By Dean Murray

Two humpback whales have been observed copulating for the first time ever – and they’re both male.

Despite being extensively studied for decades, the sexual behaviour of humpback whales has remained mostly a mystery, even for whale experts.

However, a Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) researcher has unveiled the historic finding in a new study.

Published on 27 February, the article reports a significant breakthrough in our understanding of humpback whale behaviour.

The observation was made on 19 January, 2022, from a boat off the coast of Maui, Hawai‘i, and was able to be documented by photographers Lyle Krannichfeld and Brandi Romano.

Stephanie Stack, lead author of the paper and a whale researcher with PWF, was contacted by the two Maui-based photographers for advice regarding the unique encounter that they had documented while boating recreationally.

PWF say: “What they stumbled upon was an unprecedented observation. The groundbreaking photographs captured by Krannichfeld and Romano provide an unparalleled glimpse into the private lives of these majestic marine mammals.”

The sighting occurred when individuals aboard a private stationary vessel, located approximately two km west of the Molokini crater, saw two humpback whales approaching their boat. One whale was visibly thin and covered in whale lice, displaying signs of poor health and drawing the attention of the photographers.

During the encounter, a second whale engaged in an unexpected behaviour—repeatedly approaching the first whale, using its pectoral fins to hold the injured whale in place, and initiating shallow, brief penetrations.

The two whales circled the boat numerous times, allowing Krannichfeld and Romano the opportunity to carefully document the event by holding their cameras over the side of the stationary vessel; it is illegal to swim with or approach humpback whales within 100 yards in Hawaii and the vessel remained in neutral as the whales approached.

PWF say: “The health disparity between the two whales adds a layer of complexity to this unique observation. One whale’s poor condition, possibly caused by a ship strike, may have contributed to the observed behaviour.

“Although this is the first time it has been reported for humpback whales, homosexual behaviour is common in the animal kingdom and well documented for many species of cetaceans.

“The first documented copulation between humpback whales adds valuable details and knowledge toward our understanding of these magnificent creatures, offering fresh insights into the reproductive behavior of this species.

The article titled “An observation of sexual behavior between two male humpback whales” is now published in the journal Marine Mammal Science.

