A young woman was awake and able to listen to music – while undergoing a brain surgery to remove a tumour.

Brooke MacFadyen, 24, underwent Awake Craniotomy – a procedure to remove primary brain tumours which is being pioneered by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Brooke from Coatbridge in Scotland was kept conscious during parts of the seven-hour operation to ensure it went to plan.

During the surgery she remained awake, listened to music and chatted with the medical team.

Brooke said: “The surgery was definitely scary. I started having hallucinations because of the amount of anastatic that they had to put me on.

“I don’t drink anymore but it felt like I was really drunk – and I have not drunk in a couple of years now.”

Brooke MacFadyen before the operation. Photo released October 25 2024. (Pix via SWNS)

Brooke’s tumour was discovered earlier this year after she went to her GP following a seizure in October last year.

She said the run-up to the operation was difficult, with a lot of ‘what-ifs’ circling in her head.

She said: “When I heard about the awake craniotomy, it took me a couple of weeks to get over the shock, but then I decided ‘I’m going to do this’.”

But the support she received from the entire medical team was critical to her, and her whole family – mum Kelly, dad Graham, brothers Harry and Jack, boyfriend Dillon, and best friend Robyn.

During the entire procedure Dr Sharon Mulhern, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Lead for Regional Neuropsychology Services, was there to support her – holding her hand and keeping her calm during the awake phase of the procedure.

“I’ll never forget Sharon,” Brooke said.

“She’s been amazing throughout this whole process, and I have such a clear memory of seeing her there with me during the operation.

“I’d like to thank the whole team for looking after me, but especially Sharon – in fact she was like a second mum to me.”

The low-grade tumour was close to the part of her brain that controls her speech.

Awake craniotomy is performed while a patient is conscious and alert to evaluate and protect brain functions.

Brooke was awake while the surgeon used a probe and, with an electrical pulse, switched off areas of the brain for a few seconds to identify which tumour tissue to remove.

Brooke MacFadyen’s scar after the operation. Photo released October 25 2024. (Pix via SWNS)

She listened to a worship song chosen by her mother – King of Kings, Majesty by Spring Harvest.

She said: “My clinical psychologist had suggested my friends and family putting together a new playlist for me. I put the headphones in at the beginning but the drill started and I freaked out and I pull them out.

“I listened to the first song and it was the song that was chosen by my mum, and it reminded me of her.

“I listened to the whole playlist after the surgery when I got to the room and I think it was even better then and the songs were beautiful and funny put in there by my friends.”

In Brooke’s case, the procedure was a success – and it has left her looking forward to life with a new confidence and focus.

She has said that after the brain surgery her mental health has ‘massively improved’ – and is now hoping to become a primary teacher, travel the world and see her brothers growing up.

“Strangely it’s been a really positive experience. I’ve been through life-changing surgery and now feel completely different.

“Before I doubted myself so much – I’d get into my own head with things, talk myself out of things. But not now – I now know I’m a really strong person, and super-independent.

“Making this decision – something I was so scared of – I’m going to use it as a positive from now on.

“I’ve already booked a holiday to Tenerife with Robyn, and this experience has made it so clear to me that I want to follow my dream to work with children.

“I’ve decided I want to be a primary school teacher. I don’t know when – and I’ll need to get a qualification in maths first – but I’m determined to get there.”