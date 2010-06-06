By Emma Dunn

A woman lived on a remote island with just 80 people for FREE – and washed her clothes in a well and climbed trees for coconuts.

Brooke Megan, 20, spent two weeks staying on Darocotan Island, Philippines, for free by volunteering in December 2023.

Brooke says the island was so small you could walk or kayak around it easily – and you had to get a boat to the mainland to get produce to make meals.

She lived in a bamboo hut for the two weeks – sleeping on a mattress on the floor and says the experience was “amazing”.

Brooke, a social media sales coordinator, from High Wycombe, England, said: “It’s a tiny island – 70 to 80 people live on the island.

“Everything is simple.

“You never end up wearing shoes.

“I didn’t pay for anything – just drinks.”

Brooke was able to stay on the island, situated just near El Nido, for free – in return for volunteering through the Isla experience.

She would help out with social media and greeted guests on the boats.

She spent her days looking after pigs, relaxing on the beach and enjoying bonfires in the evening.

Brooke sits on a palm tree on Darocotan Island in the Philippines. (Pix via SWNS)

She said: “You can see so many stars. It’s amazing.”

Brooke also got a chance to meet locals living on the island and see their small village.

She said: “People appreciate so much.

“The locals show you how to get a coconut down from a tree.

“They wash clothes in a well and scrub with their bare hands for three hours.”

Brooke had her meals provided for her as part of the volunteering experience – which were made from fresh produce fished and sourced that day.

She had to take cold showers and had limited internet but said it allowed her to “live in the now”.

Brooke said the island was small enough you could kayak around it. (Pix via SWNS)

Bamboo huts which Brooke lived in for the duration of her stay on Darocotan Island in the Philippines. (Pix via SWNS)

Brooke said: “You appreciate just being in nature.

“It’s such a different way of life.

“It’s a beautiful place.”

Besides spending two weeks on the island Brooke has been to 26 countries – traveling around Australia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

She was able to travel around on a budget while also volunteering and working as a travel guide.

This is Premium Licensed Content. Would you like to publish this article? Please contact our licensing team.