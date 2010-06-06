By Freddie Noble

A woman who moved to Spain from the US says she only has to work 14 hours a week – and is $205-a-month better off.

Katie Boggs, 23, graduated from Otterbein University, in Westerville, Ohio, US, after studying biochemistry in 2023.

After her graduation, Katie jetted to Malaga, Spain, for her spring break, and fell in love with the country and culture – deciding to relocate to the country.

Katie currently lives in Granada, Spain, in a three-bedroom flat where she works 14 hours a week as an English teacher – earning €800 to €1000-a-month.

Since moving, Katie said she is $205-a-month better off when it comes to her outgoings – managing to spend just €500-a-month on essentials such as rent, shopping and Wi-Fi.

Katie, an English teacher, originally from Louisville, Kentucky, US, said: “This place is unreal and it’s so nice.

“I honestly thought it was going to be a one year thing but the lifestyle here is so nice and the difference between here and the US is telling.

“I would say that things are a lot slower here and things are very laid back over here.

“I don’t feel very stressed, I feel like a human being rather than a corporate decoy.”

Since moving to Spain, Katie has loved every moment of her time there.

She said: “I have a ton of friends which are mainly teachers and we all get along really well as were from different countries and we are all outgoing.

“Making friends has not been at a problem at all.

“Everything is really great.”

One thing Katie had to find out was how cheap Grenada is compared to the States.

“The price difference is insane. When I went back home for Christmas, I was shocked by the prices back home,” she said.

“I live in a three-bedroom flat with one other person and only spend €325-a-month, if we had another flatmate we would only pay €210 on rent.

“One bus ride is €0.40 and I get breakfast every morning which is a sandwich and a drink for €3.30 and that is totally affordable.

“A glass of wine at a restaurant in Spain is €2 to €3 and I went to the grocery store and got things like vegetables and other things for €13.

“Everything is very cheap but the salaries are cheaper so it goes hand in hand.”

Katie said the biggest difference between America and Spain is that the pace of life is slower.

She said: “The pace of the city is so much slower. In the US, they were not good on giving you time to learn or be sick.

“I’m not used to things being closed on Sundays but I think it is actually a good thing as you get a sense of a work-life balance.”

“I don’t make that much but I also don’t spend that much which I think is nice as it is very affordable.”

What she spends each month in Spain –

Rent – €325

Utilities – €30

Food – €150

Phone and WiFi – €27

Gym – €30

Total – €562

What she spent each month in the US –

Rent – $450

Utilities – $70

Food – $400

Phone and WiFi – $114

Gym – $120

Total – $754

Saving $205-a-month in total on outgoings

