An American woman moved to a cave in Jordan after falling in love with a local tribesman who liked one of her photos on Instagram.

Natalie Snider, 42, was visiting Petra and took a photo of a Bedouin man on a horse which she posted on Instagram.

Feras Boudin, 32, commented underneath to say it was him – and inviting her to come visit – and after 18 months of chatting online, she went over in September 2021.

The pair fell in love and now share a two-bed home in the network of caves which some of the Bedouin community live in.

Feras Boudin and his wife Natalie Snider.

Feras has lived in a Bedouin cave since he was born – like previous generations of his family.

But it was a huge change for Natalie who previously lived in Italy, New Zealand, Florida and Germany, travelling for her job doing admin work for a tour guide company.

The couple now live in the cave – which has two bedrooms, a storage room, a balcony, and a fully functioning bathroom operated by spring water they collect.

It also includes a balcony overlooking the desert and another room for storing saddles and other equipment for the couple’s camels, mules and chickens.

Natalie Snider, a tour guide from Orlando, Florida, said: “I was there taking photos of the Bedouin man riding a horse barefoot with a scarf, and it was a cool picture.

Feras Boudin and his wife Natalie Snider.

“I posted it on Instagram, and he commented, saying that’s me. He then said to come and visit, and so I did.

“I have always been passionate about and interested in archaeology in the Middle East, and I have already been to Jordan for some years.

“I’ve moved around the world my whole life and have always been a free spirit.

“This is probably the most grounded I’ve ever been and the most I have ever committed to one place.

“I just started a company to do tours in Jordan and authentic experiences.

“When I’m in Jordan, I help out on the tours. When I’m out of Jordan, I do the office jobs when I go to America or New Zealand.”

Natalie describes the Bedouin culture as “a different level” from what she used to and she just “follows the flow of life day by day”.

She said: “I had started to learn about the culture already, but the Bedouin culture is on an entirely different level.

“The tribe’s life is on a whole different level. They don’t live in the modern way that other people do.

“There are about 42 communities in the caves. It is an open-door community, so everyone meets up together. It’s like Thanksgiving and Christmas all year round.

“Feras’s tribe are the only people allowed to live in the cave because of how long they lived there and to keep the indigenous people in the caves.”

Feras Boudin and his wife Natalie Snider's cave home in Petra, Jordan.

Feras Boudin and his wife Natalie Snider's cave home in Petra, Jordan.

During the winter, they move into a hostel they rent in a 10-year lease in a village in Petra – and then transfer back to the cave for warmer months.

The cave is a 15-minute drive from the city, so supplies, such as food, wood, and animal equipment, are easily accessible.

They use solar panels and don’t have to pay rent.

They lead an off-grid lifestyle, collecting spring water for the bathroom, and Feras has even built handmade pipes for the cave.

Feras, a tour guide from Petra, said, “I have lived there all my life, as have my grandparents and many generations of my family. I love it, and I don’t want ever to leave.

“I prefer the cave lifestyle. The government offered us land, a house, and things for free if we were to leave, but we have always turned it down and will continue to do so.

“I call the cave ”The Palace’.”

The pair say among the best things about cave living is the peace and quiet – it overlooks the Jordanian desert.

And they say the tight-knit community of the indigenous people is a big reason why so many stay.

Jordan’s landscape attracted Natalie to move there, and as for her love of travel and exploring, she noticed that there was so much to take in.

Feras Boudin and his wife Natalie Snider's cave home in Petra, Jordan.

Natalie said, “In Auckland, I lived in a marina condo overlooking the Hauraki Gulf.

“There are more routines, and I spent more time doing all my computer-based work and catching up on business while enjoying hiking or fish and chips on the beach on weekends.

“Life is tranquil and relaxed and slow. Petra’s life is very fast-paced, from sunrise to late at night, with always something happening and something to do.

“Taking tours, cooking dinner in the mountains with the family, or keeping up with the work in the cave and house and with the animals.

“In the city, life feels defined by what I own—clothes, cars, gadgets—keeping up with society. But in the cave, it’s about what I experience.

“In the city, despite being surrounded by people, it’s very easy to feel isolated. The cave and Petra life taught me how to slow down and appreciate life’s essentials—things the city often makes me overlook.

“In the caves, life is simple yet deeply connected. Sharing meals, stories, and even silence, with the Bedouin feels like home. I have never experienced a community like this before. “