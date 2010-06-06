By Izzy Hawksworth and Chris Hunter

A fast food customer said he could have broken a tooth – after finding a screw in his KFC.

Callum Feehan, 25, had grabbed a meal at his local KFC when he put a handful of chips in his mouth and felt something metal.

He then pulled the object out of his mouth and found a screw that appeared to have been fried.

Callum has now said he ‘could have broken a tooth’ if he had bitten into the screw.

He said: “I bought the meal and came home.

“I’d literally put a handful of chips in my mouth and I could feel something rattling around in my mouth,