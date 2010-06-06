A woman who spent £6k on an operation for her dog blames the council for not clearing grass properly – and wants her money back.

Michele Wingfield, 60, took pet pooch Masie, nine, to the vets when she couldn’t stop sneezing.

A scan found grass seeds in the Westie’s nose – which needed a £5k operation to remove.

More seeds were then found in Masie’s paw two weeks later, which cost a further £800.

Michele, a carer from Hartley, Kent, now wants Kent County Council to pay her back – claiming workers didn’t clear mounds of cut grass properly.

She said: “Masie started sneezing on our walk and it just got worse and worse.