Meet the dog who is “more well-travelled than some humans” after travelling to 25 countries with his devoted owner.

Jonathan Warren, a 10-year-old Chihuahua mix spends most of his time seeing the sights and being treated to a life of luxury.

Owner Amanda Klecker, 37, rescued Jonathan from a shelter in Connecticut when he was just a puppy.

Jonathan quickly got used to Amanda’s routine of being on public transport or travelling to see friends and soon enough the duo emBARKED on bigger trips.

Amanda Klecker with travel companion Jonathan Warren in New York City, US. (Pix via SWNS)

Well travelled pooch Jonathan Warren in Czech Republic. (Pix via SWNS)

After successfully flying with Jonathan to Los Angeles and Vancouver – both roughly a five-hour flight from Amanda’s New York City home – she decided he was ready for the next step.

Now 10 years on, Jonathan has been to over 25+ countries – including Paris 10 times as well as nearly all 50 of the US states.

The pooch has been to the Olympics in Paris, Lake Como in Italy, the Northern Lights in Finland, a boat tour in Amsterdam and the Parthenon in Athens amongst many other places.

Aside from his desire to see the world, Jonathan is also a lover of designer goods – regularly visiting Milan, Paris and Monaco – and has a Goyard collar, as well as clothing from Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada and Gucci.

Amanda, who works in marketing from New York City, said: “We’ve been to over 25 countries and most of the states in the US – he’s certainly more well-travelled than most Americans!

“Travelling is something that I’ve always enjoyed.

“I knew when I was adopting him that I needed a dog that was mobile.

“I didn’t necessarily know that I’d be going everywhere but I have family in other areas and I wanted a dog that I could reasonably take on the subway.

“It wasn’t until I needed to go Vancouver that I realised that the paperwork to get him over there really wasn’t so bad and I thought about where else I could take him.

“I would always take him with me to LA for work and it was working out really nicely. I thought if I could take him to LA, then I’d much rather be in Paris with him!

“But I really never thought when I got him that I’d be taking a dog to Paris 10 times!”

Well travelled pooch Jonathan Warren in Greece. (Pix via SWNS)

Well travelled pooch Jonathan Warren in Lake Como, Italy. (Pix via SWNS)

Amanda rescued Jonathan from a kill shelter where he had been placed on a euthanasia list.

She said: “He was at a kill shelter in Georgia before he was moved to the shelter in Connecticut.

“So I picked him up at that shelter in Connecticut and brought him back to New York 10 years ago.

“In April I took him on his 10th adopt-aversary trip.

“We spent some time in Paris and Croatia – I think Paris is Jonathan’s favourite place.

“I took him to get a little birthday present there – he got his first Goyard collar.

“He got sized up for it and he’s got some Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada and Gucci bits too.

“They look better on him than they do me!

Well travelled pooch Jonathan Warren in Venice, Italy. (Pix via SWNS)

Well travelled pooch Jonathan Warren in Paris, France. (Pix via SWNS)

Despite the challenges that might come with travelling alongside pets, Amanda said Jonathan has “always” been used to it.

She added: “Dogs know what you train them to do and not every dog is going to be excited about everything but for him, he’s always known our schedule.

“He comes out with me to work, to see friends, or regularly on the train.

“I plan my itinerary around making sure that if I’m going to bring him it’s enjoyable for both of us.

“We usually travel outside of the US once a quarter.

“Paris is so dog friendly and the flight coming in from New York is super reasonable.”

Well travelled pooch Jonathan Warren in London, UK. (Pix via SWNS)

Though Jonathan usually travels with Amanda in the cabin, when visiting the UK they were forced to find another way.

She said: “It’s actually very difficult to take a dog into the UK – dogs are not allowed to fly in cabin at all to the UK unless they’re a service animal.

“We had to get all of this paperwork done in Paris and find an English-speaking vet in Paris to do all the paperwork.

“He ended getting a French passport so Jonathan now is a dual citizen!

“Then we took a car through the Eurotunnel.”

Jonathan’s list of countries:

France

Scotland

England

Italy

Croatia

Spain

Portugal

Switzerland

Austria

Czechi

Denmark

Sweden

Finland

Norway

Greece

Luxembourg

Belgium

Netherlands

Germany

Mexico

Costa Rica

Canada

US

Monaco

Ireland