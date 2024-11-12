A man tried the UK’s most expensive cookie – costing £26 – but said it wasn’t any better than sweet treats from Tesco.

Callum Ryan, 23, visited the bakery inside The Berkley Hotel in Knightsbridge to try one of their famous cookies.

The bakery is owned by French pastry chef, Cedric Goulet – who is famous for winning the best pastry chef in the world three times.

Video grab as a man tried the UK’s most expensive cookie – costing £26 – but said it wasn’t any better than sweet treats from Tesco. (Pix via SWNS)

Callum picked out a chocolate chip cookie which cost him £26.45 with a service charge.

But the content creator was “disappointed” with his choice – claiming it tasted like “sand”.

Callum, from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire said: “I was trying to find the most expensive cookie.

“The most expensive cookie was £27 and they even add a 15 per cent service charge.

“It was gritty and tasted like it had sand in it and it did not live up to the hype.

“I wouldn’t say it’s any better than the cookies I get from Tesco.”

Callum headed to the hotel on November 12, 2024 and could not knock the setting.

The most expensive cookie on offer was a hazelnut cookie for £27 but Callum picked out a chocolate chip one for £23.

It totalled £26.45 with the added service charge.

He said: “The atmosphere was beautiful and was the perfect setting for a sweet treat.

“The presentation and atmosphere was a pleasant experience.”

But Callum felt the cookie was “raw” for the price and couldn’t even finish the sweet treat – taking it home in a takeaway bag.

He said he would go back to give it another go – and to try a different baked good.

He said: “I’d maybe go back for a pastry or a coffee. The atmosphere was really nice. The bakery is in a five-star hotel in the middle of Knightsbridge so it was really nice.”