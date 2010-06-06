By Freddie Noble

A prankster partied the night away with Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie, and Kylie Jenner after sneaking into the Golden Globes – using his UK driver’s license.

Husnain Asif, 24, was staying in LA when a passerby mentioned the Golden Globe awards were on and A-list celebrities were around the corner on January 7, 2024.

He wasn’t invited and didn’t have a ticket, but thought he would try his luck and attempt to sneak into the event anyway. So he donned a smart suit and managed to get past a security guard who asked for his ID.

Showing his UK driver’s license, Husnain convinced the bouncer he was a member of the British press and gained entry to the glitzy event.

He spent the rest of the evening rubbing shoulders with the stars and even managed to pose for a photo with superstar singer Billie Eilish.

Husnain Asif with Billie Eilish at the Golden Globes in L.A. (Pix via SWNS)

Husnain, a content creator from Middlesbrough, North Yorks., said: “It was fun but snobby as hell.

“I had interactions with a woman who thought I owned yachts and she was condescending.

“I asked people to take pics of me, and they would say no and walk away.

“It was fun but so snobby – I couldn’t be in that world constantly.”

Husnain had packed for the occasion and took a smart suit to LA for nights out and also gate-crashed the Emmys a week later.

Husnain Asif at the Emmy Awards in L.A. (Pix via SWNS)

He added: “I already had a suit with me anyway so I put that on and I was ready to go.”

“A random lady gave me a seven-seater family car to borrow, and that’s how I got to the event.”

Once he got there, the pair saw a group of people dressed up and queued for entry.

Husnain Asif at the Golden Globes in L.A. (Pix via SWNS)

Asif said: “I walked behind a group of people who were dressed in suits and dresses, and they looked very smart.”

“The security guard asked for passes which were a red ID card, and then I looked in my wallet and all I had was my UK driver’s license.”

“The security guards looked down at my wallet and said it was fine, and they let me in.”

Husnain managed to convince the bouncer that he was a member of the British press and got taken through to the media area. Husnain said: “The inside was very bougie as it was sponsored by Moet champagne and Fiji Water.

“There were loads of appetizers to choose from and the food was ranging from steak to sushi.

“I don’t find rich people’s food very nice, I’d much rather have a burger and fries, but saying that the desserts were incredible.”

Once he was in, Husnain partied the night away with Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner, James Charles, and Margot Robbie – all through to the afterparty with Tyga.

Husnain added: “I spoke to Billie Eilish about her music for a while, and she was the nicest person there.”

Husnain Asif at the Emmy Awards in L.A. (Pix via SWNS)

Husnain has gone viral after making filmmaker Christopher Nolan take a tumble over the champagne stand – footage which has now reached over 11 million views.

Talking about the Emmys, Husnain added: “I saw Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez. I am not aware of actors as much as I don’t watch a lot of films.

“The Emmys were a bit more bougie than the Golden Globes, but the people at the Emmys were a lot more friendly.

“Overall I preferred the Golden Globes as people were much friendlier. “They were both A-list events, so I just thought, why not.”

This is Premium Licensed Content. Would you like to publish this article? Please contact our licensing team.